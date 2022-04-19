Mizoram Registers 99 New COVID-19 Cases 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 99 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.40%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 559. While, a total of 2,26,271 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 692 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1178 samples were tested on April 18, 2022, out of which 37 samples belonged to males, while 62 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,020. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNat identified 98 & 1 positive case respectively.