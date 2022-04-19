Nagaland : Eastern Naga Students’ Federation To Launch Indefinite Agitation From April 21 

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) announced to launch an indefinite agitation on April 21 outside the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima; in response to the government’s refusal to answer its six-point charter demand.

According to the federation, the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) Regulation 2020 must include exempted departments and posts.

The ENSF president – Chingmak Chang remarked that they will resort to protests because the cabinet sub-committee appointed to look into the ENSF’s charter of demands failed to discuss about points 3 and 4.

They also voiced their displeasure with the report presented to the state government by the cabinet sub-committee.