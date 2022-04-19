Sikkim : Urban Development Department Installs “Assistance Desk” For Public Convenience 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang has directed all departments to create a single assistance desk for public’s convenience.

In recent speeches, Tamang urged the departments to combine their efforts and create a single support desk. Based on the concerned recommendation, the Urban Development Department has established a “Assistance Desk” in the office building’s reception area with sufficient staff and facilities with effect from April 18, 2022.

There is also a provision for supporting differently abled people in completing their tasks. On request, the Differently Abled will be given an assistant and a wheelchair.

A restroom that is accessible to people with disabilities has been installed on the ground floor of the office building. Differently Abled Persons may also request a requisition for service delivery from officials at the Assistance Desk if necessary.

The Assistance Desk can provide masses with necessary information about citizen services. In the following days, further support systems will be implemented to strengthen the public distribution system.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Urban Development Department educated these excellent office practices for assisting residents in distributing information and providing aid for service delivery.

Its worthy to note that following CM Prem Singh Tamang’s directive, the Sikkim Police has unveiled a new “Help Desk” just a few days ago.