Arunachal Pradesh To Get New Chief Secretary; Senior IAS Official – Naresh Kumar Appointed Delhi’s New CS

NET Web Desk

The Senior IAS official – Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Secretary (CS) of Delhi. He was holding the post of Arunachal Pradesh CS before the transfer.

According to a home ministry order issued on Tuesday, “consequent upon voluntary retirement of Vijay Dev, IAS (AGMUT:1987), Naresh Kumar IAS (AGMUT:1987) is hereby appointed as chief secretary of the GNCTD with effect from April 21, 2022 or with effect from date of joining, whichever is earlier.”

Kumar – the 1987-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer, formerly served in Delhi as chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Managing Director (MD) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Meanwhile, the NDMC chairman – Dharmendra will be the new chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, while Rajeev Verma, who was the home commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh, has been posted as chief secretary of Puducherry.

Puducherry’s current chief secretary Ashwini Kumar is coming back to Delhi; as the Delhi CS Vijay Dev will retire voluntarily on April 20.