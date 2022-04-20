Assam Man Apprehended By Kerala Police For Murdering Wife 

NET Web Desk

Kerala Police nabbed a man from Assam’s Nagaon district for allegedly killing his wife in the southern state; as informed by an official on Wednesday.

The offender was apprehended by Kerala Police with the assistance of Juria Police in Nagaon district.

According to PTI report, the couple hailing from Nagaon district, were residing along Perumbur area of Kerala; where the man worked.

He allegedly killed his wife in their leased house on April 1; and escaped to his native village – Chatiyan.

Meanwhile, the Kerala authorities located the man in his village and detained him on Tuesday with the help of Juria Police.

The accused would be brought to Kerala for further investigation.