Assam : One Killed, 3 Injured After BTR Chief – Pramod Boro’s Convoy Met With Accident In Rangia

NET Web Desk

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief – Pramod Boro’s convoy met with an accident last night resulting in the death of one police personnel, while three others sustained severe injuries.

According to reports, the tragic event occurred near 11th mile of Rangia while enroute from Tamulpur. The escort vehicle lost control and unfortunately crashed into a ditch.

Meanwhile, the deceased police personnel have been identified as – Raju Kalita.

Brojen Rajbongshi, Utpal Patgiri, and Prakash Boro were the three others badly injured. They were immediately taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

However, the mishap did not result in any civilian injuries.