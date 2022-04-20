Assam : Truck Loaded With 35 Cattles Intercepted In Biswanath; 5 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police has rescued 35 cattles and nabbed five people on accusations of animal cruelty in Assam’s Biswanath district on Tuesday; authorities informed on Wednesday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Biswanath police station intercepted a truck bearing registration number of Assam from the Biswanath region.

According to Biswanath’s Superintendent of Police (SP) – Navin Singh, “during inspection, the police team rescued 35 cattle heads from the truck returning from Laluk area of Assam’s Lakhimpur.”

The offenders have been identified as – Naziruddin Ahmed, Rahmat Ali, Abed Ali, Amir Hussain, and Naimuddin Ali.

“Five people have been caught, and a case has been filed against them.” added Singh.

Meanwhile, two livestock traffickers with ties to terror money were slain in an ambush by suspected terrorists in Assam’s Kokhrajhar’s Gossaigaon subdivision in the early hours of Tuesday.