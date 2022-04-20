Border Talks : Assam-Arunachal To Form District-Level Committees; Undertake Joint Surveys Along Disputed Regions 

Photo Credit : Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter

 

  • NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today met his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart – Pema Khandu, and announced that both the northeastern states will constitute district-level committees to resolve long-standing border conflicts in a timely way.

This stood as the second chief ministerial-level meeting between the two states over the boundary issue; informed the Assam CM.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote, “Took part in the 2nd CM-level meeting with my Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Hon’ble Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji to resolve the boundary disputes between the two states. We decided to form district-level committees in both the states to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner.”

“The district committees will undertake joint surveys in the disputed areas to find tangible solutions to the long-pending issue based on historical perspective, ethnicity, contiguity, people’s will and administrative convenience of both the states.” – he added.

Besides, the Assam CM also mentioned that terms of reference of the committees have also been finalized.

The meeting was also attended by the Assam Border Area Development Minister – Atul Bora, Chief Secretaries and senior officials of both the states.

Its worthy to note that Assam shares a length of 804.10 km inter-state boundary with Arunachal Pradesh, as informed by the Assam Government’s official website. While, following Independence, Arunachal Pradesh was a centrally-controlled region that eventually became a Union Territory (UT) until attaining full statehood in 1987.