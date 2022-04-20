Centre Extends ‘Ceasefire Pact’ Inked With Three Naga Insurgent Outfits By A Year 

PM Modi with NSCN-IM General Secretary - Th Muivah at the signing ceremony of Framework Agreement in 2015; Photo Credit : PTI

NET Web Desk

The Central Government has extended the ceasefire pact signed with three Naga insurgent outfits : National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Reformation (NSCN-R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango); for one more year.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), “it was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from 28th April, 2022 to 27th April, 2023 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from 18th April, 2022 to 17th April, 2023 with NSCN/K-Khango. These Agreements were signed on 19th April, 2022.”

The central administration signed a ceasefire agreement with another section of the Naga rebel led by dreaded militant Niki Sumi on September 8, 2021.

These outfits are considered as breakaway factions of the two leading proscribed groups : NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.

Its worthy to note that the Centre inked a Framework Agreement with the largest Naga group – NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

The framework agreement was reached after more than 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough being in 1997 when a ceasefire agreement was signed following decades of insurgency in Nagaland that commenced shortly after India’s independence in 1947.