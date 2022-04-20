COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 125 New Cases; One Fatality

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 125 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 16.49%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 585. While, a total of 2,26,396 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 693 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 758 samples were tested on April 19, 2022, out of which 47 samples belonged to males, while 78 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,118. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNat identified 125 & 1 positive case respectively.