Manipur : Hardcore Militant Nabbed From Churachandpur; Arms & Ammunition Seized 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against insurgency activities, the Assam Rifles have apprehended a hardcore militant from Churachandpur District of Manipur; as informed by the paramilitary troop on Wednesday.

Based on specific inputs, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and Manipur Police held the chief of proscribed outfit – United Tribal Revolutionary Army (UTRA) from Dampi village on Tuesday.

According to PTI report, the security forces have recovered a large stash of arms & ammunition from his possession, including – one .22 pistol with seven live bullets, a Chinese hand grenade and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the insurgent was handed-over to the police for initiating further investigation on the matter.