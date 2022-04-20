Mizoram : BJP’s Secular Model – Evident Along Country’s Overall Progress; Asserts National Minority Secretary 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today organized the “State Level Kisan Sammelan Program” to raise awareness on ‘PM-Kishan Samman Nidhi’ and uplift cultivators of the northeastern state.

The National Secretary & BJP Kisan Morcha in-charge of Mizoram – K.H. Jibon Singh graced the event as its Chief Guest asserted that his job is to uplift the farmers of Mizoram and generated awareness on atleast 186 schemes that PM Modi had implemented for their upliftment.

“Its unfortunate that the state’s ruling government has failed to publicize the 186 PM Schemes, which can be extremely useful to Mizo farmers and economically disadvantaged people.” – stated Singh.

He assured that the Central Government is well aware of the lack of regulated markets for farmers (particularly ginger) to sell their produce, and that the BJP Party will set up a market for the state’s farmers as soon as possible.

Singh also stated that the Central Government has made significant investments along the northeast’s development infrastructure, including NHIDCL, rivers, and railways.

“In order to achieve good development and connection in Mizoram, I urge the people of the state to cooperate with the BJP in the 2023 State Assembly Election; and am confident that the BJP will win again in the next MADC election,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the National Minority Secretary – Elizabeth Nongbri, who was also present at the event, remarked that the BJP is typically portrayed as a Hindu party, making it dangerous for Christians and other minorities to join.

She assured that the BJP is a secular party that does not favour any specific faith, and that this is visible in the country’s overall progress.