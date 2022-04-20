Mizoram : Mamit District Currently Has 413 HIV Patients; Asserts District ART Centre 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Samaritan Society of Mizoram, YRG Care and other stakeholders convened a co-ordination meeting for “Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC)” today at the Mamit District’s Information & Public Relations (IPR) Conference Hall.

The meeting focused on strategies to improve HIV treatment for children; thereby highlighting more effective and efficient ways to raise HIV/AIDS awareness throughout the state.

The State Manager of Mizoram OVC – Dr. Zohmingsanga stated that OVC is a special unit that looks for HIV-positive children so that they can have a better health and a normal future.

The meeting also deliberated on the importance of the society as a whole in the fight against the disease.

According to a healthcare worker – Dr. Zothankhuma Chhakchhuak, “Because the district shares a border with Tripura and Bangladesh, it is particularly vulnerable to HIV infection; as a result, all health personnel must put forth extra effort to prevent the virus from spreading.”

Dr. Chhakchhuak addressed the issue of orphans and vulnerable children (OVC), stating that the family or guardians of such children must have a good understanding of the sickness and must care for them without stigmatization.

Meanwhile, the Project Director of Samaritan Society of Mizoram – John Thansanga reported that ICTC was established at Mamit district in 2003 and the ART Centre in May 2015. The district currently has 4 Targeted Interventions.

As per the Mamit District ART Centre, Mamit district currently has 413 HIV patients. There are 11 children under the age of 15 and 7 are OVCs.