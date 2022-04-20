Nagaland : First-Ever “Women Gram Sabha” Convened At Lizu Naghuto Hamlet 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Lizu Naghuto village council under Zunheboto Block convened its first-ever “Women Gram Sabha” on Tuesday at Lizu Naghuto village council hall.

Initiated as part of the Gender Friendly Village for Creating Clusters of Model Gram Panchayat; this programme aimed to achieve holistic & sustainable development through institutional strengthening of Gram Panchayats.

The Women Welfare Officer – Ikali Wokhami spoke on the financial and political empowerment of women with special reference to the Zunheboto district.

While, the District Coordinator – Kiyepu presented an introduction of different schemes and programs for women’s welfare and empowerment.

Meanwhile, the OC Women Police Station in Zunheboto – Kengbame covered topics including women’s safety, sexual harassment, and gender stereotyping.

The Central Administrator of Sakhi-OSC Zunheboto – Alovini Yeptho spoke on services provided by ‘Sakhi One-Stop Center’.

The Gram Sabha held a broad discussion about the issues and obstacles that women in the community face. This interaction also mentioned about the establishment of the ‘Women Grievance Cell’ to address women’s complaints and assist them in obtaining legal guidance.