Nagaland : Niuland Gets First Solar Power Plant; Capable Of Producing 7-8 Million Units Per Year 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Advisor for New & Renewable Energy, Information Technology, S&T – Mmhonlumo Kikon today laid the foundation stone of a five Megawatt Solar power plant at Hovukhu hamlet in Niuland district.

Once completed, this solar power plant will emerge as the state’s first and largest clean energy source, capable of producing 7-8 million units annually, with the potential to be upgraded to 10-15 MW if implemented effectively. The project is expected to complete by March 31, 2023.

Addressing the gathering, the Advisor sought co-operation from the villagers to facilitate the developmental activities.

The Minister of Public Health Engineering Department – Jacob Zhimomi expressed gratitude to the Advisor for the Solar Power project at Hovukhu village and urged the villagers to be cooperative and vigilant.

Taking to Twitter, Kikon wrote “Laid the foundation stone for the first clean & sustainable energy 5 MW Solar Power Plant at Hovukhu Village, Nuiland District in the presence of @jacob_zhimomi ji , @phangnon ji & @Hkhehoviy ji. I thank Hon PM @narendramodi ji & HCM @Neiphiu_Rio for their enduring vision.”

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MP – S Phangnon Konyak reminded the gathering that the self-reliant project is the vision of the Prime Minister of India.

The Advisor Tourism Art & Cultural, Khehovi Yepthomi, Director NRE, and officers also attended the stone laying ceremony.