RPF Seizes Contraband Substances Worth Over Rs 26 Lakhs From Assam

NET Web Desk

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway confiscated a large stash of narcotics and smuggled contraband products valued worth of Rs 26.52 lakh (estimated) from April 12-18.

During this period, the RPF personnel have confiscated heroin and brown sugar worth of Rs 14.96 lakh; alongwith ganja worth Rs 11.56 lakhs.

The security personnel have also apprehended one person, who was involved in the shipment of contraband substances.

The illegal commodities were discovered, during routine check-ups along train and stations over NFR.

On April 13, 2022, a Dibrugarh RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) team checked train No. 15669 UP (Nagaland Intercity-Express) at Dibrugarh Railway station and discovered one suspect with a backpack.

Meanwhile, six soap cases containing 78.34 grammes of brown sugar worth Rs 4.96 lakhs were discovered from his backpack. The brown sugar was seized and the person was taken into custody.

In another incident, an escorting party of the RPF discovered one unclaimed backpack aboard the Ledo – Guwahati Intercity Express train.

Five plastic soap cases containing a dark powdered substance packaged in polythene were discovered when the bag was opened. They were later discovered to be heroin worth of Rs 10 lakhs; following examination.

The recovered heroin was then handed over to the OC/GRP/Guwahati for further action.