Sikkim Photojournalist – Karma Sonam Bhutia Conferred With “Award Of Excellence” In POY Asia 2022 

- NET Web Desk
The Sikkim photographer – Karma Sonam Bhutia has been conferred with the ‘Award of Excellence in COVID-19 category’ at Pictures of the Year (POY) Asia 2022.
Presently, contributing with the ‘Zuma Press’ as a photojournalist, Bhutia has pursued photojournalism at Udaan School of Photography in Mumbai, which has given him a deep insight into the various aspects of photo and video journalism.
A multimedia journalist based in New Delhi/Sikkim; Bhutia was among the eight winners from Asia in the COVID-19 category and one of the two photographers to win the title.
He had the opportunity to intern for The Indian Express; attained a brief stint with Reuters and has worked as a staffer with the ANI (Asian News International).
These opportunities have been extremely fulfilling, and they have convinced him to pursue his love as a career.
As a new generation photographer, he has learnt to convey tales through both images and videos, and he has a strong understanding of how to click and edit both pictures and films.
Meanwhile, he also has a passion for learning new things and a desire to maximize his abilities.