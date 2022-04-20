Sikkim Photojournalist – Karma Sonam Bhutia Conferred With “Award Of Excellence” In POY Asia 2022 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim photographer – Karma Sonam Bhutia has been conferred with the ‘Award of Excellence in COVID-19 category’ at Pictures of the Year (POY) Asia 2022.

Presently, contributing with the ‘Zuma Press’ as a photojournalist, Bhutia has pursued photojournalism at Udaan School of Photography in Mumbai, which has given him a deep insight into the various aspects of photo and video journalism.

A multimedia journalist based in New Delhi/Sikkim; Bhutia was among the eight winners from Asia in the COVID-19 category and one of the two photographers to win the title.