Sikkim : STDC Chairman Inspects Tourism Infrastructures At Uttarey 

NET Web Desk

The Chairman of Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) – Lukendra Rasaily today inspected tourism infrastructures at Uttarey in West Sikkim. He was accompanied by a team of tourism authorities and other stakeholders.

The SBS Chairman – D.B. Gurung, IPR Advisor – Birendra Tamling, PHE Chairman – Hari Narayan Subedi, Additional Political Secretary to CM – Madhu Sudan Sharma, Chairman of Water Resource – Pema Sherpa, Maneybong-Dentam Area In-charge – Purna Hang Limboo, line department officials; also accompanied the Chairman during the inspection.

During the visit, he thoroughly examined the Titanic infrastructures at Uttarey bazar, Gumpa Dara Tourist lodge, and Tenzing-Hillery Park above Uttarey.

According to the STDC Chairman – Lukendra Rasaily, the state administration is undertaking all feasible measures to enhance the tourist sector along all six districts of Sikkim.

He urged public collaboration in the correct upkeep of government-built tourism infrastructure in order to improve the tourist destination.

The key purpose of this district was to inspect various non-operational tourist infrastructures and ensure that such establishments are made operational for tourists as soon as possible.