Tripura : Farmers’ Body Calls-For Larger Movement Against Centre 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 20, 2022 : Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Tripura chapter on Wednesday organized mass sit-in-demonstration in Agartala city where the speakers said that the farmers are preparing for a larger movement against conspiracy of the central government.

Along with the entire country, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Tripura chapter scheduled to form a massive movement at Orient Chowmuhani here in Agartala city, but due to incessant rainfall from the morning, the venue had been shifted at the premises of state’s All India Krishak Sabha here.

Referring to the written promise of the central government, SKM, Tripura convenor Pabitra Kar said that the committee would be formed that was supposed to form the law to fix the minimum support price. It was repeatedly asked how long the term of the committee would be, what would be the boundaries of the committee and what would be its scope. But the central government has so far not responded to the request.

He said “Our program has some problems but this rain will bring some smiles on the faces of the farmers.” However, he said the condition of farmers in the state was dire, adding that there was no fertilizer, no irrigation system and even 80 percent irrigation system has been damaged. He said that in this situation, the farmers themselves would take to the streets in the interest of themselves, and show the state and country that this injustice towards the farmers would not be tolerated.

Kar said that all the conspiracies of the central government against the unwanted sentiments of the farmers would be stopped by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Pabitra Kar said, “We have noticed that the Union Minister of Agriculture and the Prime Minister have been asked for some policy clarifications regarding the Minimum Support Price Guarantee Act and the formation of a committee in this regard.” But they did not take the matter seriously and did not reply to any letter. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha Tripura is identifying this silence as a ‘deliberate delay policy’. If the central government thinks that it will ignore the farmers by sitting quietly like this, then they will fall in front of the question mark like ‘conspiracy’. Because the historic peasant movement was suspended relying on the words of the Prime Minister and the letter dated 9th December 2021 from the Union Ministry of Agriculture. He said “It is the responsibility of the central government to make this trust permanent.”

In this demonstration, CITU state general secretary and former MP Sankar Prasad Datta, GMP general secretary Radha Charan Debbarma, secretary of the Rajya Khet Majdoor Union Shyamal Dey, CPIM leaders Dr Yudhisthira Das and Ras Bihari Ghosh, and Krishak Sabha state president Aghore Debbarma also spoke that the farmers are uniting again to organize a larger movement against the central government for hatching a conspiracy against them.