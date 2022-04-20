Tripura : IT Department Inks Pact With NIXI-CSC To Establish Data Centre At Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 20, 2022 : Tripura’s Directorate of Information Technology and NIXI-CSC Data Services Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday last to establish an advanced and modern commercial data centre at IT Bhavan, Indranagar here in Agartala city.

The agreement has been signed between A K Bhattacharya, Director, IT, government of Tripura and Anil Jain, CEO, NIXI-CSC Data Services Limited at Civil Secretariat here Secretariat here in Agartala city.

Puneet Agarwal, IAS, Principal Secretary and C K Dhar, DDG & SIO, NIC, Tripura State Unit, Shri Bidyut Datta, Additional Director, IT, government of Tripura and other officials were present on this occasion.

CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC) and National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), a non-profit organization, work under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”), government of India.

NIXI-CSC Data Services Ltd will establish a state-of-the-art commercial Data Center (Tier I standards or higher) in Tripura by leveraging the existing non-IT infrastructure already created on the first floor of IT Bhavan, ITI Road, Indranagar, Agartala.

The proposed Data Centre will provide data center services to various Government and non-Government entities on a commercial basis. It will provide the same quality of Data Center facilities to service the requirements of the government of Tripura at almost free of cost.

They have planned to make significant investments up to Rs 150 crores over a period of 7 years for this esteemed project. It is expected that within 2-3 months a make-shift small Data Centre will be set up and a full scale Data Centre will be established within a 1 year period.

The initiative will help in generating local employment and will have a ripple effect on encouraging the growth of IT entrepreneurs and Startups.

It will encourage other investor players in the field to invest in Tripura. It will allow for local skill enhancement in Data Centre technologies. It will also lead to the growth of allied industries and give a boost to the economy of the state especially in the IT sector.