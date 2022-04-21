Assam : BCPL Wins ‘Gold Award’ For Adopting Sustainable Practices Towards Environment Management 

NET Web Desk

The Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer Limited (BCPL) in Dibrugarh district of Assam has been adjudged with the coveted “Gold Award” under Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2021.

It was recognized in the Environment Excellence category of Petrochemical Sector for its “sustained efforts” in adopting best practices towards environmental management.

During this event, the BCPL Environment team presented an overview of different initiatives undertaken by the organization to safeguard the environment.

“The award reflects BCPL’s commitment towards the environmental protection through its operational excellence.”

Furthermore, in order to achieve its goal of sustainable development, BCPL has established severe environmental protection measures, ensuring that plant operations are in line with environmental regulations.