Assam Government Approves Filing ‘Interlocutory Application’; Seeking Aadhar Cards For 28 Lakh Citizens  

The Assam Government has decided to lodge an Interlocutory Application (IA) with the Supreme Court, in order to obtain Aadhaar cards for 28 lakh citizens, including the ones, not included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

The state cabinet has approved the filing of an interlocutory application before the apex court; as informed by the state Water Resources Minister – Pijush Hazarika.

“About 28 lakh people in the state still do not have Aadhaar cards, preventing them from benefiting from numerous federal programmes. The state government would file an IA with the Supreme Court demanding Aadhaar cards for those who were left out of the NRC.” – Hazarika said.

The state cabinet has approved the filing of IA in the SC with relaxation of Para 9 of the Standard Operating Procedure; therefore providing Aadhaar cards to NRC applicants whose Aadhaar cards were put on hold due to existing SOPs.

“This will benefit a significant segment of the population living in poverty, including students, seniors, job seekers, and those who do not have Aadhaar cards,” Hazarika added.

The state administration has already stated that the NRC performed previously cannot be accepted.

“We addressed the issue with a number of organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Assam Public Works (APW), and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), and all recommended that the state government take the matter to the Supreme Court.” – the state cabinet minister further remarked.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted about key decisions undertaken during the meeting.

In today’s #AssamCabinet, we approved subsidy for power consumers, filing of affidavit in SC to help NRC applicants avail Aadhaar, release of AMFIRS funds, land reforms, the new CM Scheme for Public Emergency & Assam State Bridge Infrastructure Project, among others. pic.twitter.com/6BQ0NNKotY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the other key decisions undertaken during the state cabinet meeting incorporated of – Monetary assistance to individuals/organizations where budget is not adequate/available. Compensation to victims of conflict/flood/fire, monetary award to public servants for exceptional service to society, financial support to sports/cultural/academic icons, etc. infrastructural support to socio-cultural and academic institutions, etc. in case regular budget is not adequate/available.

The state cabinet has also approved the proposal of Assam State Bridge Infrastructure Project (ASBIP) at an estimated cost of Rs 4,360 crores. ASBIP will also encompass 1,085 minor & major maintenance of bridges, capacity expansion of bridges, conversion of timber bridges to RCC bridges, etc.

It approved targeted subsidy for power consumers from May 10, 2022 to provide respite to low-end domestic consumers to from hike in retail tariff. As per Jeevan Dhara’ : Rs 1 per unit for consumption of maximum 45 units a month. LT Domestic-A : Rs 0.75 per unit for consumption of maximum 120 units a month. These will benefit around 60 lakh households across Assam.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will be authorized to allot/transfer Govt land in rural areas to State & Central Govt undertakings/statutory bodies/parastatals, etc. without prior Govt approval. 77 bigha land will be allotted to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for establishment of battalion camp at Chhaygaon Pantan under Chhaygaon Revenue Circle.

Meanwhile, 5 bigha land will be allotted for the establishment of Royal Bhutanese Consulate General Office at Dimoria under Sonapur Revenue Circle.

The state cabinet has further approved sanction of Rs 108 crores for Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) 2021. With this, a total disbursement of around Rs 1,600 crores will be completed for about 9 lakh beneficiaries under Category-I of the scheme.