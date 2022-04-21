Assam : Guwahati Police Seized Trucks Loaded With Cattles In Khetri 

NET Web Desk

An East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Khetri Police Station have seized two trucks loaded with cattle on Wednesday.

The team have apprehended 5 offenders from Khetri for allegedly smuggling 48 cattles in trucks from Rupahi, Nagaon & Silapathar, Dhemaji enroute Byrnihat in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the security forces have confiscated a total of Rs 65,000 & 1 Wagon R vehicle; along with the cattle & trucks.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Guwahati Police wrote “An EGPD team from Khetri PS arrested 5 persons at Khetri today morning for smuggling 48 cattle in two trucks from Rupahi, Nagaon & Silapathar, Dhemaji enroute Byrnihat in Meghalaya. A total of ₹65,000/- & 1 WagonR were seized along with the cattle & trucks.”