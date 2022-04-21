Assam : ‘IPL T20 Cricket Tournament’ Betting Ring Busted In Nagaon District; 6 Held 

NET Web Desk

A betting ring has been busted in Assam’s Nagaon District for illegally betting on ongoing matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 Cricket event.

The Nagaon Police raided a betting spot in Katimari Grant Area and apprehended six gamblers for alleged involvement into the IPL betting ring.

This illicit operation was carried-out from Abdul Rahman’s residence, who has now been apprehended.

Meanwhile, the cops discovered a big amount of cash and cellphones. Surprisingly, one of the detainees is a staff member of Nagaon’s special prison.

“We recovered a television, betting sheets and cellphones; where they took calls for bets. Meanwhile, a total of Rs 2 lakhs in cash has also been confiscated from the squad.” – the authorities were notified.