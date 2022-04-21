Assam Minister – Pijush Hazarika Releases ‘Media Handbook On Suraksha’; Examining Children’s Issues 

NET Web Desk

The Assam minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information & Public Relations, Printing & Stationery – Pijush Hazarika today released a ‘Media Handbook’, which examines the numerous regulations, plans, guidelines available for child protection.

Launched as part of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)’s Suraksha campaign, this Handbook intends to assist journalists cover children’s issues in print, broadcast and digital media.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected lives of children – violence against them in different forms; malnutrition as a result of severe economic hardship in families, and inequity in educational opportunities have hampered their growth and development, resulting in severe long-term consequences in their future.” – stated Hazarika.

“It’s critical to solve these concerns so that every child may thrive in a safe and secure environment. We are committed in ensuring the rights of our children prior to the pandemic.” – Hazarika added.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Cabinet Minister wrote “It was an honour in releasing the ‘Media Handbook on Suraksha’, published by @UNICEF & @Ascpcr1 at CM Conf. Hall today. This book shall be of high benefit in sensitising media persons in reporting issues related to child rights.”

The UNICEF Assam’s Chief of Field Office – Madhulika Jonathan stated “the handbook is intended to provide information as well as government data on the subject. It also examines several rules, plans, and guidelines in place to protect children, as well as how the COVID-19 epidemic has impacted the incidents of violence against children.”

Given the sensitivity of reporting on children’s concerns, the Handbook is expected to assist all journalists in examining how their topics might be reported in print, broadcast, and digital media while prioritizing the needs of our children – she noted.

The Director of Information and Public Relations (IPR) – Bishnu Kamal Borah emphasized the importance of the media as a key player in protecting and promoting children’s rights.

“Media may help mould attitudes and beliefs while increasing awareness about important social issues; it can also provide an appropriate platform for children to contribute their thoughts on subjects that impact them,” he said.

“However, reporting on children’s protection rights is a delicate work that necessitates a well-informed, sensitive, and ethical body of reporters in the state,” Borah continued.

According to PTI report, the event also marked the commencement of media workshops that will be organized jointly by UNICEF, Directorate of Information and Public Relations of Assam government and Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) in 10 districts.

Its worthy to note that ‘Suraksha’, a state-wide campaign launched by the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) in 2020, aims to raise awareness about child protection issues such as – violence, abuse, exploitation, discrimination, neglect, and emotional and mental health issues that children face, among other things.