Assam : Rape Accused Injured In Police Firing; While ‘Attempting To Escape’ 

NET Web Desk

A rape accused was injured in firing when he allegedly tried to escape police custody in Assam’s Nagaon district; as informed by authorities on Thursday.

According to PTI report, the man was nabbed on Wednesday from the Batadrava police station area on suspicion of raping a girl.

He was transported to a hospital on Wednesday night after complaining of chest trouble.

“He needed to relieve himself on the way to the hospital. But as soon as he stepped out of the truck, he shoved our officers and fled,” a police officer stated.

Police had to fire when the man refused to stop despite several warnings, and he was injured in the leg, according to the officer.

The accused is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).