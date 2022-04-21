COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 103 New Cases; 5.35% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 103 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 5.35%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 598. While, a total of 2,26,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 694 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1927 samples were tested on April 20, 2022, out of which 52 samples belonged to males, while 51 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,207. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 103 positive cases.