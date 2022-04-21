Fraudulent Demand Made For Financial Assistance In Tripura Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury’s Name 

NET Web Desk

The Information Minister of Tripura – Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed that a false demand for financial assistance was made in his name on social media platforms, and he has reported the matter to the police.

An FIR has been filed against an unnamed fraudster for creating a fake Facebook ID in Chowdhury’s name and requesting financial assistance; according to police.

“When the situation was brought to my attention, I spoke with the West district superintendent of police and urged him to check into it,” – stated Chowdhury.

During initial investigation, it appeared that the man who had submitted the phoney screen pictures in his name appeared to be from Kerala. The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) on their own initiative and begun an investigation into the same; informed the minister.

According to Chowdhury, “the act is intended to smear my reputation in the public eye. The police have been requested to take legal action against the scammer.”