GMC Polls Campaign : AAP Leader – Atishi Places Broom On Traditional ‘Jaapi’; Slammed By Assam Minister – Pijush Hazarika 

NET Web Desk

The Assam minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information & Public Relations, Printing & Stationery – Pijush Hazarika today castigated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader – Atishi for placing a broom on a traditional Assamese ‘Jaapi’ during a campaign for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls, slated to be held on April 22.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati today, Hazarika asked Atishi and her party colleagues to kneel before the people of Assam and apologize for disrespecting Jaapi and for hurting people’s feelings.

“Assam’s pride and symbols of self-respect include Jaapi, Xorai, and Gamosa. We strongly condemn this act and urge the AAP leader and her party to refrain from repeating it in the future.” – stated Hazarika.

“This is the first time a politician has done something inappropriate during an election rally. She should learn about our culture before coming to Assam. Atishi and other AAP members must kneel and apologize in front of the Assamese people.” – he further added.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister – Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the incident by asking AAP leaders in Assam to brief visiting politicians from other states on our culture & traditions so that similar occurrences do not occur again.