Former Meghalaya Chief Minister – J.D. Rymbai Passes Away 

NET Web Desk

The former Chief Minister of Meghalaya – J.D. Rymbai breathed his last today morning at his residence in Mawlai Mawdatbaki.

He is survived by his wife Peggymon Pathaw, three daughters and two sons.

The veteran statesman climbed from humble origins; to emerge as one of the most prominent political figures of the northeastern state, through his distinctive attributes of honesty and sincerity.

Rymbai entered active politics in 1983 and contested elections to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on the Indian National Congress (INC) party’s ticket from the Jirang constituency.

In the same year, he was appointed Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly; and was re-elected as legislator of Jirang Constituency three times in a row – 1993, 1998, and 2003.

Its worthy to note that Rymbai was appointed as Meghalaya Chief Minister on June 15, 2006, and remained in office until March 2007.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM & NPP Chief – Conrad Sangma expressed his deepest condolences on demise of the great statesman. “Pained to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of our state, Shri J. D. Rymbai. Shri Rymbai was a great statesman, adored by the people he served. His contribution to the development of our state will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.” – he wrote.