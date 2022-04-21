Meghalaya : Life-Size Effigies Of Three Prominent Freedom Warriors To Be Erected In Shillong 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government will erect life-size sculptures of three prominent freedom warriors – U Tirot Sing Syiem, Pa Togan Sangma, and U Kiang Nangbah; at the State Central Library (U Soso Tham Auditorium) in Shillong, under the auspices of the Arts & Culture Department.

The Minister in-charge of Arts and Culture Department – Sanbor Shullai stated that the idea was adopted after suggestions from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), student unions, and the general public.

The project will be turned-up to the Chief Creative Director of Riti Arts Academy – Raphael Warjri.

“Since the department received the first instalment to launch the project, a joint inspection was conducted today (Thursday), and a tender will be floated promptly so that the project may begin as soon as feasible,” Shullai added.

Besides, a total of Rs. 30 lakhs has been approved for the first phase, with a three-month deadline to complete the project.

He hoped that the three life-size monuments representing the state’s liberation heroes would be unveiled on August 15, 2022, which also happens to be India’s 75th anniversary of independence.