Mizoram Assembly Secretariat Hosts ‘Youth Parliament’ Competition For College Pupils 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Mizoram Legislative Assembly, the Assembly Secretariat is hosting a ‘Youth Parliament Competition’ for college pupils of the northeastern state.

Pachhunga University College, Aizawl Government College and Hrangbana College were chosen as the top three colleges based on their performances.

The selected three colleges will compete against each other for the final event, slated to be held on April 22, 2022 at Conference Hall of Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat Annexe.

The Youth Parliament Final Competition shall be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Kendra in Aizawl, along with two local media houses – LPS and Zonet.

Meanwhile, the students’ performance shall be evaluated by the former Speaker of the House – Dr. Kenneth Chawngliana; Legislators – Zodintluanga Ralte of Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC); Vanlalhlana of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM); and Dr. F. Lalnunmawia of Mizo National Front (MNF).