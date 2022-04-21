Mizoram Government Projecting Incorrect Budget Estimate; Comprising Lower Salaries For Employees : MPCC

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today questioned the logic behind the state government employees’ considerably lower compensation in the 2022-23 budget.

Addressing a press conference at the Aizawl Press Club, the MPCC legislator – Lalrindika Ralte noted that the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2022-2022, which includes 29 departments, is 17,689 lakhs less than the BE for the previous year.

According to Ralte, all government employees receive an annual raise, and Dearness Allowance is increased every six months in accordance with the Central Pay Scale.

He accused the MNF government of attempting to project an image of lower revenue expenditure and misleading the people by presenting a good/healthy budget.

Ralte further claimed that the BE for 29 departments for the 2019-2020 fiscal year is 50,047 lakhs higher than the BE for the previous fiscal year; therefore, referring the same as a “reasonable budget projection”.

The MPCC has ordered that Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister must explain why government employees’ BE is significantly lower than the national average.