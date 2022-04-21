Sikkim : Author – Prajwal Parajuly Wins French Literary Recognition For Novel – ‘Land Where I Flee’ 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim-based author – Prajwal Parajuly has been conferred with a literary honour by the Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie Franco-Indienne (CCIFI) for ‘Fuir et revenir’, the French translation of his novel – ‘Land Where I Flee’.

Published by Emmanuelle Collas and translated by Benoîte Dauvergne; this book is a family saga which revolves around 4 siblings from different regions of the globe, reuniting for their grandmother’s 84th birthday in the Himalayan homeland.

Invited by the Institut Français and the French embassy in late 2020 to tour France, Prajwal has been teaching creative writing at Sciences Po and has received various awards for his work.

We cannot contain our joy.

Prajwal Parajuly, (OURHIGHEST SELLING AUTHOR OF ALL TIME!)

has been awarded a literary prize by The Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Franco-Indienne (CCIFI) for Fuir et revenir, a French translation of Land Where I Flee. @prajwalparajuly pic.twitter.com/75ZIJbHxbG — Rachna Books® (@rachnabooks) April 20, 2022

The book, which has already been shortlisted for the Emile Guimet Prize and the First Novel Award, will soon find new readers in a paperback edition.

July’s debut book – ‘The Gurkha’s Daughter’, was nominated for the Dylan Thomas Prize in the United States of America (USA) and the Story Prize in the United Kingdom (UK). In September 2022, it will be published in French as ‘Aucune terre n’est la sienne’.