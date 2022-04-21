Sikkim Will Soon Emerge As Global Player In Organic Farming; Hopeful To Attain NOP Certification : Agriculture Minister

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Agriculture Minister of Sikkim – L.N. Sharma and his team left for an official tour of the United States of America (USA) to obtain the National Organic Programme (NOP) certification. Once certified, the organic products of Sikkim will be eligible to be sold in the United States.

Its worthy to note that the USDA NOP Organic Certification ensures climatic and environmental protection, as well as soil fertility maintenance.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Agriculture Minister shared “we’ve been invited for certification because Sikkim is a pioneer in the organic industry, and once we receive it, we’ll be able to sell our organic products in foreign markets, which will benefit Sikkim and the farmers’ community. It will increase the worth of our organic products, and enhance their costs.”

“Following the meeting in the United States and reviewing technicalities, we will be able to tell you more about the certification process and how Sikkim will gain from it.” – he further added.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim State Organic Certification Agency (SSOCA) has commenced its certification activities in Ladakh.

According to the Sikkim’s Agriculture and Horticulture Minister – LN Sharma, SSOCA plans to certify roughly 21,000 hectares of land in Ladakh. On the other hand, Sikkim contains roughly 73 thousand hectares of organic land that can be used to generate organic products.