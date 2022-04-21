Sikkim : Urban Development Minister Inspects “Assistance Desk”; Urges Employees’ Commitment Towards Assigned Tasks 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim minister for Urban Development Department (UDD) – Arun Upreti paid a surprise visit to the department this afternoon. He visited Assistance Desk and every division of the Department, inquiring about the office’s operation and inspecting all registers for upkeep.

He spoke with officials and workers, taking inventory of every need and facility for employees and the general public.

The Minister also instructed all concerned authorities and personnel to be punctual, truthful, faithful and committed to their assigned jobs; in order to achieve fruitful outcomes.

He urged everyone to be responsible and truthful, and therefore emphasized on the importance of sticking to official schedules.

Meanwhile, Upreti also listened to the grievances of officials and staffs, to which the Minister promised full support and assistance from the state government and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

He also promised that any issues surrounding the office would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister for swift resolution in the future.

Its worthy to note that just few days back, the Urban Development Department commenced an “Assistance Desk” at the reception area of the office building with adequate manpower and facilities w.e.f. April 18, 2022.

There is also a provision for supporting differently abled people in completing their tasks. On request, the Differently Abled will be given an assistant and a wheelchair. A restroom that is accessible to people with disabilities has been installed on the ground floor of the office building.

Meanwhile, differently-abled citizens may also request a requisition for service delivery from officials at the Assistance Desk, if necessary.