Tripura : BSF Official Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead With Service Revolver In Dhalai 

NET Web Desk

A Border Security Force (BSF) official allegedly shot himself dead outside his battalion headquarters in Tripura’s Dhalai district; informed the authorities on Thursday.

According to PTI report, the fatal event occurred on Wednesday night in front of the BSF camp’s main entrance along the Jawaharnagar locality.

The deceased, a native of Rajasthan was stationed at the MK Para border check in Dhalai.

“He is thought to have committed suicide. Police have launched an investigation into the incident in order to determine the cause of death,” – informed a BSF official.

As per the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dhalai – Ramesh Yadav, the deceased was brought dead to the Kulai district hospital at around 9 PM.

“Taking into consideration of prima facie, the BSF officer looked to have killed himself with his service handgun. We’ve opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident, and have filed a case of unnatural death,” – Yadav mentioned.

He further added that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.