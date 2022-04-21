Tripura : Conman Fakes Minister – Pranajit Singha Roy’s Identity; Seeks Money From Officials 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 21, 2022 : Following Tripura’s Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister – Sushanta Chowdhury; another minister of the state – Pranajit Singha Roy, who holds the portfolio of Agriculture, Transport and Tourism portfolios have been masqueraded by unknown fraudsters seeking online favours from government officials and contacts of the minister.

Singha Roy asked the police department to initiate an inquiry as soon as the matter came into the notice of him.

According to the statement of Tripura’s Agriculture minister, the swindlers have attempted to swindle a good number of his contacts and demand money through online mediums.

In his statement, Singha Roy wrote “From the number- +918368248113, a circle has entered the field to cheat in various ways by opening a fake WhatsApp account in my name. This number has nothing to do with me.”

“The Cyber Crime Branch of Tripura Police has been informed about this. I asked the police to investigate the whole matter. We have requested the police to find out who is running this fraudulent cycle and take strict action.”

Appealing to the common masses to get rid of such traps, he said “I request all my acquaintances to report any such message to the local police immediately. The idea is that such conspiracies are being hatched to tarnish my image and discredit me politically. My request to all my well-wishers is that no one will respond to such WhatsApp messages.”