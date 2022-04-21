Tripura Government Announces Health Insurance Plan For Accredited Scribes 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Government on Wednesday declared that accredited journalists in the state will be covered by a health insurance plan worth Rs three lakh per year.

The health coverage will be divided based on 80:20 ratio.

According to the state Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury, the government will cover 80% of the costs, while the beneficiary will cover the remaining 20%.

He said an accredited journalist between the ages of 21 and 65 is eligible to join the scheme, which has been dubbed as the Tripura Journalists’ Health Insurance Scheme – 2022.

Currently, the state has 177 accredited journalists, with 250 more applying for accreditation cards.

“A proposal to provide a health insurance system for accredited journalists working in Tripura was agreed by the cabinet of ministers today. This decision has demonstrated that the BJP-IPFT government is media friendly and has kept Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s pledge.” – mentioned Chowdhury.

“We hope to have it operational within the next two months so that accredited journalists can benefit as soon as possible,” he added.