AFSPA “Partial Lifting” – Baseless; Without Citizens’ Participation : Nagaland CM

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio on Friday asserted that partial lifting of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland “makes no difference”; and civilian engagement is required to maintain peace & tranquility along regions where the law has been repealed.

According to Rio, the northeastern state is a “land of issues”, and the Government of India (GoI) has designated it as a “disturbed area”. Despite the uproar, he recalled how the state’s AFSPA was extended.

Although, security personnel would continue to operate along regions still subject to the AFSPA, he stated that civilians must cooperate in order to improve the situation in regions where the AFSPA has been repealed.

He also warned that if the situation in these places worsens, AFSPA will be reinstated.