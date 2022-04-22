Arunachal Pradesh : More Than 50 Houses, Shops Reduced To Ashes In Yingkiong

NET Web Desk

More than 50 dwellings and commercial establishments have been reduced to ashes, destroying property worth crores of rupees, due to a catastrophic fire at Yingkiong in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the state Health & Family Welfare Minister – Alo Libang, the massive fire broke out at 2:30 PM in the upper market area of Yingkiong; thereby reducing 54 houses and shops to ashes.

Although, no human casualties were reported, but three people sustained minor burn injuries.

“Firefighters hurried to the scene and took their time putting out the raging fire. As per the district administration, properties worth roughly Rs 4 crore have been damaged,” Libang stated.

“Many businesses lost all of their inventories, and the fire affected around 120 and 175 people. Although, the Deputy Commissioner provided immediate compensation, the state government will provide relief after a loss assessment report is received,” he said.

The victims’ families were relocated to the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya’s boys’ hotel and a girls’ residential school; Libang added.

However, the reason of the occurrence is yet to be determined, and an inquiry is underway.

As per the Secretary of Yingkiong Market Welfare Committee (YMWC) – Taram Libang, some shops have been severely damaged.

The fire tenders were unable to arrive in time and the fire was extinguished thanks to the combined efforts of local residents, traders, Army, and Border Roads Organization (BRO) officials; he added.