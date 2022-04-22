Assam : Bihu – Hindu Festival & Muslims Are Just Guests; Claims BJP Legislator – Siddhartha Bhattacharya 

NET Web Desk

The BJP legislator – Siddhartha Bhattacharya on Friday claimed that Bihu is a Hindu festival, while Muslims are just “guests”.

Addressing the mediapersons, Bhattacharya mentioned that Bihu is associated with the Hindu religion. He supported his assertion by drawing a parallel between Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

“Bihu is a Hindu linked event since we begin xusori with Ram and Hari. If Muslims wish to participate in Bihu celebrations, it is a matter of appreciation,” he continued.

He further said that Muslims were treated as guests by Bihu, similar to how Hindus are treated during iftar.

“Joining iftar does not transform a Hindu to a Muslim.” – he added.