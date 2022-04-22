Assam : IPS Officer – Sanjukta Parashar Conferred With Union HM’s Medal For ‘Excellence In Training’ 

NET Web Desk

The valiant IPS officer from Assam – Sanjukta Parashar has been conferred with the coveted Union Home Minister’s Medal for portraying ‘Excellence in Training’; during the 13th National Investigation Agency (NIA) Day celebration held at New Delhi on Thursday.

According to an official press release, the celebration marked the medal investiture ceremony of 22 NIA officers (3 for Distinguished Service, 9 for Meritorious Service, 8 recipients of UHM Medal for Excellence in Investigation and 2 recipients of UHM Medal for Excellence in Training).

An IPS officer from the 2006 batch, Parashar was the only female among the 22 winners.

Sanjukta Parashar is known for neutralizing 16 terrorists, arresting over 64 and confiscating tons of ammunition and weapons in 15 months.

She did her schooling from Assam, and then pursued her graduation in Political Science from Indraprastha College in Delhi and completed Post-Graduation (PG) in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). After this, she pursued MPhil and PhD in US Foreign Policy. The IPS officer also secured 85th rank in the All India Civil Services Examination.

In 2015, Sanjukta Parashar led the anti-Bodo terrorist operation; and killed 16 militants in just 15 months.

Aside from that, she imprisoned 64 Bodo insurgents. Sanjukta’s team had also discovered a large stash of weapons and ammo. In 2014, her team arrested 175 terrorists, compared to 172 in 2013.