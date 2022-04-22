Assam : Two Ukrainian Nationals Detained From Badarpur Railway Station

NET Web Desk

The Badarpur Railway Police in Assam’s Karimganj District detained two Ukrainian nationals, following their suspected movement amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

According to reports, the two Ukrainians boarded the Agartala – New Delhi Tripura Sundari Express and were detained at the Bardarpur junction by police officials.

These detainees have been identified as – Chrisinsky Volodimir, aged 39-yrs-old and a resident of Ukraine’s Zhytomyr city. While, the other has been identified as – Nazari Voznyuk, aged 21-yrs-old and a native of Berdychiv in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region.

Following their detention, the Badarpur railway police notified the Ukrainian embassy in New Delhi, as both the accused did not have any proper documents.

Meanwhile, the situation is being investigated further to see how they were able to enter the nation without legitimate credentials.