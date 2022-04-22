Bangladesh Commerce Minister Arrives In Mizoram; Likely To Explore Potential Sites For Border ‘Haats’ 

NET Web Desk

The Bangladesh Commerce minister – Tipu Munshi today arrived at Aizawl on a three day visit to the northeastern state.

Munshi along with 8 Bangladeshi officials were received by state commerce & industries minister – Dr. R. Lalthangliana and other authorities at the Lengpui airport.

During his visit, Munshi would explore a few potential sites for a border commerce ‘haat’ (market) between Mizoram and Bangladesh along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

He is expected to visit the proposed border haat at Silsury village in Mamit district, as well as an integrated check station at Kawrpuichhuah in Lunglei district, on the Indo-Bangladesh border with Lalthangliana on Saturday.

The Bangladeshi minister will also travel to Reiek – a hilly tourism destination in Mamit district, roughly 29 kilometres away from the state capital Aizawl on Sunday.

He will also call-upon the Chief Minister Zoramthanga and hold a press conference before departing for Kolkata on Monday.

Its worthy to note that Bangladesh shares a 318-kilometer international border with Mizoram. In order to promote border trade between Mizoram and Bangladesh, at least four ‘border haats’ are planned along the Mizoram-Bangladesh border, along with integrated check post at Kawrpuichhuah.

As per PTI report, the fiscal year 2021, India exported $9.7 billion worth of commodities to Bangladesh and purchased approximately $1.4 billion worth of goods from that nation.