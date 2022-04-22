Centre Mulls To Set-Up Multi-Modal Transport Hub In Tripura : MoS Railways – Raosaheb Danve

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 22, 2022 : The central government is mulling to set-up a multi-modal transport hub soon at the extreme southern part of the Tripura’s Sabroom which shares international boundary with Bangladesh; informed the union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Coals and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve on Friday. Sabroom is located in South Tripura district, which is about 130 KMs away from state’s capital city Agartala.

Addressing a press conference at the State Guest House here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, MoS Danve said “I have visited Agartala to Sabroom route which shares the international border with Bangladesh to inspect the work of railways on Thursday last. The broad gauge railway connectivity has been completed between Agartala and Sabroom while it connects to Bangladesh’s Chittagong port.”

“The Indian government is keen to establish a multi-model transport hub at Sabroom in enabling smooth inter-state freight movement and offer multiple facilities. In this regard, the central government is in discussion with counterpart Bangladesh. Once the transport hub is established, it would be highly beneficial for Railways”, he added.

Union minister of state said “As soon as the railway track laying work on the part of Bangladesh gets completed connecting Sabroom and Agartala from Akhaura, Tripura will be significantly benefitted. Now, it takes about 38 hours to reach goods through railways from Kolkata to Agartala and once Bangladesh is connected then goods would reach within 16 hours and save 22 hours of loss. This would also boost the progress of inter-state cargo terminal.”

Following the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all central ministers for visiting 115 aspirational districts across the country, Danve said “I have been to Assam’s Barpeta district, reviewed the progress of people and developmental works, met with the officials, public and elected representatives. Everyone expressed their happiness over the progress in Barpeta district. Once the district lagged in cases of education, people infected with cancer, national highway, indigenous communities, etc, but now, the area had development.”

He also cited that the works of various construction projects were reviewed during his visit in Tripura and directed the railway officials to complete the tasks before or within time. “I am hopeful, the officials and construction company officials will do it accordingly”, he added.

During a courtesy meet with MoS for Railways, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb proposed for two railway routes. “I agreed to the proposal and assured that surveys would be done accordingly at Agartala to Lumding route. And another train will be introduced from Agartala to Bombay”, he also added.

Speaking to reporters, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager Anshul Gupta said “For the past three days, the union minister of state for Railways has been here in this region reviewing the works and progress of railways, and also suggested certain issues to fix the problems. Meanwhile NFR is working significantly in Tripura Pradesh and as there is high demand for stones here, we have opened several good sheds in the state.”