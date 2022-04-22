COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 91 New Cases; 8.97% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 91 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.97%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 614. While, a total of 2,26,590 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 694 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1014 samples were tested on April 21, 2022, out of which 32 samples belonged to males, while 59 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,282. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNat identified 90 & 1 positive case respectively.