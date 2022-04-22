GMC Polls : BJP MP – Queen Oja Confronts General Public; Faces Questions On Garbage System 

NET Web Desk

The BJP leader – Queen Oja while casting her vote for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections faced numerous questions of general public regarding garbage system, drainage and other areas that had been filthy for days.

She promptly contacted the GMC officials and instructed them to clean the neighborhood’s garbage and drains.

Following her phone call, GMC workers swiftly cleaned the neighborhood’s roadways. However, the MP also urged residents to maintain the stretches and surrounding areas clean.

With a total of 7,96,829 people ready to select who comes to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies – Indian National Congress (INC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the primary political parties in play.

Its worthy to note that polling for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), which is being held after a nine-year hiatus commenced today morning on a brisk tone. Altogether 197 candidates are in the fray in 57 wards, with three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates having previously been elected unopposed. For the first time, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used in all GMC wards.

However, in the run-up to the polls, political parties are in contest to win voters, promising a flood-free and crime-free city with piped water to all homes; alongwith other essential municipal facilities.