Manipur : Drugs Worth Over Rs 1 Crores Seized From Churachandpur; 3 Held  

NET Web Desk

The Assam Rifles have foiled a cross-border narcotics smuggling and recovered a massive stash of illicit substances worth of Rs 1.68 Crores from Churachandpur District of Manipur.

Based on specific inputs, the Churachandpur Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended three offenders for their alleged involvement into the illegal trade and confiscated 840 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Assam Rifles wrote “Churachandpur Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 21 Apr, in a joint operation with Manipur Police foiled cross border narcotics smuggling and recovered 840 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.68 Crores from Churachandpur, Manipur.”