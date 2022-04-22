Manipur : Six Insurgents Of Proscribed Outfit – HPC(D) Held From Churachandpur District 

NET Web Desk

In a major anti-insurgency operation, the Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur Police under the aegis of IGAR (South) recently apprehended six insurgents, including the Defence Secretary & External Affairs of proscribed outfit – Hmar People’s Convention/Democratic (HPC/D) LK Hmar Faction from Rengkai hamlet of Churachandpur District in Manipur.

Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop launched an operation resulting to their apprehensions.

The combined team recovered one 9mm Sig Sauer pistol, two magazines, and 19 rounds from the apprehended militants.

It stated that the terrorists were previously been involved in different anti-national actions, and that the apprehended insurgents and recovered materials had been turned over to the Churachandpur police station for further legal action.